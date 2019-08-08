'The Kitchen' stars find humility in mobsters' ruthlessness

Melissa McCarthy arrives at the world premiere of "The Kitchen" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andrea Berloff, writer and director of "The Kitchen," says she'd never seen a female-led mob movie, so she jumped at the chance to adapt DC Vertigo's comic series of the same name.

But first she had some changes to make, like adding key characters of color.

"The Kitchen" follows three mob wives in 1970s Hell's Kitchen who are forced to take over the family business when their husbands are sent to prison. Elisabeth Moss, Tiffany Haddish, and Melissa McCarthy said they approached the roles with humility to play ruthless women who, despite a common goal, are motivated by different experiences.

"The Kitchen" arrives in theaters Friday.