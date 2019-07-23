The Latest: Arizona governor declares emergency for wildfire

Wildfire growing north of Flagstaff, Arizona Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says a wildfire north of Flagstaff has grown to nearly two-thirds of a square mile. (July 22) Now Playing: Wildfire growing north of Flagstaff, Arizona AD:

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Latest on a wildfire in northern Arizona (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has declared a state of emergency for a wildfire burning in northern Arizona.

The fire that began Sunday now has charred an estimated 4 square miles (10 square kilometers) in a mountain pass that's a prime spot for recreation within minutes of downtown Flagstaff and is 10 percent contained.

Ducey's declaration directs that $200,000 from the state's general fund be made available to the director of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management.

The funds can be used to reimburse eligible emergency response and recovery costs and ensures first responders have the resources they need.

Pockets wildfires within the Museum fire create an ocean of light lapping at the slopes of the San Francisco Peaks as the fire burns Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Flagstaff, Ariz. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) less Pockets wildfires within the Museum fire create an ocean of light lapping at the slopes of the San Francisco Peaks as the fire burns Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Flagstaff, Ariz. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via ... more Photo: Jake Bacon, AP Photo: Jake Bacon, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close The Latest: Arizona governor declares emergency for wildfire 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

After surveying the fire Tuesday afternoon and receiving a briefing from emergency officials, Ducey later met with displaced residents at a shelter in Flagstaff.

_____

8 a.m.

Fire crews are using trails and roads to try to corral a wildfire burning near Flagstaff to keep it away from homes.

Operations chief Todd Abel says the fire has burned more intensely because of sometimes gusty winds that quickly can change the fire's direction. He says that will pose a challenge to firefighters Tuesday.

Rain in the forecast this week could bring some relief.

The fire has burned 2.8 square miles (7.2 square kilometers) in the Dry Lake Hills area near Mount Elden. About 600 people are working the fire, along with aircraft that can drop water and retardant to slow the fire's spread.

Incident commander Rich Nieto says the fire is the top priority for resources in the region.