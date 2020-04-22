The Latest: County looks for homeless recovery center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in South Dakota (all times local):

7:40 a.m.

Minnehaha County officials are looking at options for a recovery center for homeless people awaiting COVID-19 test results. Currently, four hotels have housed homeless individuals waiting for test results.

County human services director Kari Benz says if a test comes back negative, the person is cleared to return to a shelter. If they test positive they are housed at the hotels until they're cleared by the Department of Health or a health care provider.

Benz says about 35-40 people have been housed for some period of time at one of the hotels, 24 of whom have ended up testing positive.

The Argus Leader reports health officials have been talking with the Union Gospel Mission and the Bishop Dudley House to identify possible locations for a recovery center.