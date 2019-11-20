The Latest: Evers, Legislature approval drops in latest poll

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on Marquette University Law School poll (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Gov. Tony Evers’ approval rating has dropped below 50% as the first-term Democrat continues to butt heads with the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The latest Marquette University Law School poll out Wednesday also shows the Legislature’s approval rating has dipped.

Evers’ approval rating was at 57% this month, compared with 52% in October. The Legislature had a similar drop from 52% to 48%.

The week before the poll was conducted, the GOP-controlled Senate voted along party lines to fire Evers’ agriculture department secretary, Brad Pfaff. The pill says 47% of respondents hadn’t heard anything about the move. Twenty-two percent said it was the right thing to do, while 25% said it was not.

The Legislature has met fewer days and passed a fraction of the bills it did when Scott Walker was governor. Evers has also signed far fewer bills than his Democratic predecessor Jim Doyle did under divided government.

___

12:26 p.m.

The support for impeaching and removing President Donald Trump from office appears to be decreasing in Wisconsin, a key swing state in the 2020 election.

The Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday shows 40% of respondents in support of impeaching and removing Trump. That is down from 44% last month.

In the latest poll, 53% said they do not support impeachment and removal from office. That is up from 51% against it in October.

Pollster Charles Franklin stresses that the changes are within the margin of error.

The poll of 801 registered voters was taken between Nov. 13 and Nov. 17, just as Democratic-led impeachment hearings began. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.