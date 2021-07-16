The Latest: Europe's floods kill 120; climate links noted The Associated Press July 16, 2021 Updated: July 16, 2021 9:27 a.m.
1 of39 Debris hangs on a damaged bridge over the Ahr river in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Two days before the Ahr river went over the banks after strong rain falls causing severals deaths and hundreds of people missing. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
2 of39 This image provided on Friday, July 16, 2021 by the Cologne district government shows the Blessem district of Erftstadt in Germany. Rescuers were rushing Friday to help people trapped in their homes in the town of Erftstadt, southwest of Cologne. Regional authorities said several people had died after their houses collapsed due to subsidence, and aerial pictures showed what appeared to be a massive sinkhole. (Rhein-Erft-Kreis via AP) Rhein-Erft-Kreis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of39
4 of39 Cars lie in a washed out part of the Bessem district of Erftstadt, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Heavy rains caused mudslides and flooding in the western part of Germany. Multiple have died and dozens are missing as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging, debris-filled torrents that swept away cars and toppled houses. (David Young/dpa via AP) David Young/AP Show More Show Less
5 of39 Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Two days before the Ahr river went over the banks after strong rain falls causing severals deaths and hundreds of people missing. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less 6 of39
7 of39 An armoured engineer vehicle of the German forces lifts a damaged car during the clean-up work of the severe storm damage in Hagen, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Heavy rains caused mudslides and flooding in the western part of Germany. Multiple have died and dozens are missing as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging, debris-filled torrents that swept away cars and toppled houses. (Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP) Julian Stratenschulte/AP Show More Show Less
8 of39 Water overflows the dam wall at the Urft reservoir in Gemuend, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021 The flood situation in parts of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia remains very tense. (Oliver Berg/dpa via AP) Oliver Berg/AP Show More Show Less 9 of39
10 of39 Debris of collapsed houses is pictures in the Blessem district of Erftstadt, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Heavy rains caused mudslides and flooding in the western part of Germany. Multiple have died and dozens are missing as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging, debris-filled torrents that swept away cars and toppled houses. (David Young/dpa via AP) David Young/AP Show More Show Less
11 of39 People carry their belongings past a broken road in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Two days before the Ahr river went over the banks after strong rain falls causing severals deaths and hundreds of people missing. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less 12 of39
13 of39 People are cleaning up the damage in Gemuend, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021 after the flooding of the Urft river. Heavy rains caused mudslides and flooding in the western part of Germany. Multiple have died and dozens are missing as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging, debris-filled torrents that swept away cars and toppled houses. (Oliver Berg/dpa via AP) Oliver Berg/AP Show More Show Less
14 of39 Damaged cars lie on the banks of the Ahr river in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Two days before the Ahr river went over the banks after strong rain falls causing severals deaths and hundreds of people missing. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less 15 of39
16 of39 Firefighters rest next to debris of houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Two days before the Ahr river went over the banks after strong rain falls causing severals deaths and hundreds of people missing. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
17 of39 German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier adresses the media during a statment in Berlin, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Steinmeier said he was “stunned” by the devastation caused by the flooding and called for more urgent efforts to combat global warming. Multiple have died and dozens are missing as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging, debris-filled torrents that swept away cars and toppled houses. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP) Bernd von Jutrczenka/AP Show More Show Less 18 of39
19 of39 People are cleaning up the damage in Kordel, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021 after the flooding of the Kyll river two days ago. Heavy rains caused mudslides and flooding in the western part of Germany. Multiple have died and dozens are missing as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging, debris-filled torrents that swept away cars and toppled houses. (Harald Tittel/dpa via AP) Harald Tittel/AP Show More Show Less
20 of39 A woman sorts through clothing in a shelter for residents after flooding in Angleur, Province of Liege, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. Valentin Bianchi/AP Show More Show Less 21 of39
22 of39 Debris of collapsed houses is pictured in the Blessem district of Erftstadt, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. Heavy rains caused mudslides and flooding in the western part of Germany. Multiple have died and dozens are missing as severe flooding in Germany and Belgium turned streams and streets into raging, debris-filled torrents that swept away cars and toppled houses. (David Young/dpa via AP) David Young/AP Show More Show Less
23 of39 A woman is carried through a flooded street in Angleur, Province of Liege, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. Valentin Bianchi/AP Show More Show Less 24 of39
25 of39 A man rows a boat down a residential street after flooding in Angleur, Province of Liege, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. Valentin Bianchi/AP Show More Show Less
26 of39 A man surveys a damaged house after flooding in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 27 of39
28 of39 A woman stands outside while cleaning mud and water out of her house after flooding in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
29 of39 People survey damage on a residential street after flooding in Angleur, Province of Liege, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. Valentin Bianchi/AP Show More Show Less 30 of39
31 of39 A woman walks up the stairs in her damaged house after flooding in Ensival, Vervier, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
32 of39 People sit at a table in a shelter for residents after flooding in Angleur, Province of Liege, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. Valentin Bianchi/AP Show More Show Less 33 of39
34 of39 A man sweeps water and mud out of his house on a residential street after flooding in Angleur, Province of Liege, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. Valentin Bianchi/AP Show More Show Less
35 of39 A woman washes mud and debris out of a baby crib outside of her house after flooding in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less 36 of39
37 of39 Debris collects in front of a bridge after flooding in Ensival, Verviers, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
38 of39 A man rows a boat down a residential street after flooding in Angleur, Province of Liege, Belgium, Friday July 16, 2021. Severe flooding in Germany and Belgium has turned streams and streets into raging torrents that have swept away cars and caused houses to collapse. Valentin Bianchi/AP Show More Show Less
39 of39
The Latest on deadly flooding in Europe:
BRUSSELS — Just as the European Union was preparing drastic plans costing billions of euros to contain climate change, massive clouds were gathering over Germany and other EU nations to unleash an unprecedented storm that left death and destruction in its wake.
Written By
The Associated Press