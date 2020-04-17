The Latest: Gates Manufacturing closing in Brandon

BRANDON, S.D. (AP) — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in South Dakota (all times local):

8:15 a.m.

A farm equipment manufacturer near Sioux Falls is closing temporarily for health and economic reasons.

The Gates Manufacturing plant in Brandon will close for a week beginning Monday after nine employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

The company says there is also reduced demand for its products.

The employees who tested positive and those who were in close contact with them have been told to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The Argus Leader reports employees will still receive benefits and customers will still be serviced during the closure. About 270 employees work at the Brandon facility.