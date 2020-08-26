The Latest: Goya CEO removed as GOP convention speaker

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Republican National Convention (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

A speaker who had been expected to deliver remarks on the third night of the Republican National Convention has been unexpectedly removed from the program hours before airtime. Another speaker's appearance is up in the air.

The campaign confirmed that Robert Unanue, the president and CEO of Goya Foods, will not be speaking Wednesday night, citing a “logistical problem.”

Unanue’s praise of President Donald Trump at the White House last month sparked a boycott of his company’s products.

Also unclear is the status of a speech by former professional football player Jack Brewer.

NPR reported late Tuesday that Brewer was charged with insider trading by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this month. The campaign would not say definitively whether he will speak.

Organizers on Tuesday pulled another featured speaker, “Angel Mom” Mary Ann Mendoza, after she directed her Twitter followers to a series of anti-Semitic, conspiratorial messages hours before her prerecorded segment was set to air.

