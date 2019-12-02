The Latest: Justices weighing dismissal of guns case

People gather outside the Supreme Court before the justices hear arguments in a case brought by gun owners in New York City, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Advocates of gun control worry that the court's conservative majority could use the case to call into question restrictions across the country. less People gather outside the Supreme Court before the justices hear arguments in a case brought by gun owners in New York City, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Advocates of gun control worry ... more Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Justices weighing dismissal of guns case 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Supreme Court arguments about a New York City gun ordinance (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

The Supreme Court is trying to figure out whether to dismiss its first case about guns rights in nearly 10 years.

The justices heard arguments in a dispute over New York City restrictions on transporting licensed, locked and unloaded guns outside the city limits. New York dropped its transport ban after the high court decided in January to hear the case.

A key issue in determining whether anything is left of the case brought by the National Rifle Association’s New York affiliate and three city residents is whether people would be held accountable for violations of the now-rescinded regulation.

Chief Justice John Roberts sought assurances from the city’s lawyer that New York police would not refuse to issue gun licenses to people who have may have violated the old law.

___

12:25 a.m.

Gun rights groups are hoping that a case up for arguments before the Supreme Court will lead to the court extending its landmark rulings on the right to have a gun for self-defense at home.

The case brought by gun owners in New York City is scheduled for arguments Monday morning. Advocates of gun control worry that the Supreme Court’s conservative majority could use the case to call into question restrictions across the country.

The lawsuit challenged the city's prohibition on carrying a licensed, locked and unloaded handgun outside the city limits, either to a shooting range or a second home. Lower courts upheld the regulation, but the Supreme Court’s decision in January to step into the case signaled a revived interest in gun rights.