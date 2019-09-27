The Latest: Louisiana governor candidates clash in TV debate

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at the lectern as the Press Club of Baton Rouge hosts a forum for the three gubernatorial candidates Monday Sept. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, faced his two Republican challengers, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, , right at table background, who has represented Louisiana's fifth congressional district since 2015, and businessman Eddie Rispone, of Baton Rouge, left at table background. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP) less Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at the lectern as the Press Club of Baton Rouge hosts a forum for the three gubernatorial candidates Monday Sept. 23, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. Gov. John Bel Edwards, a ... more Photo: Bill Feig, AP Photo: Bill Feig, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Louisiana governor candidates clash in TV debate 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — The Latest on the second TV debate in the Louisiana governor's race (all times local):

8 p.m.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and his Republican challengers drew starkly different pictures of Louisiana's economic and fiscal health in their second TV debate together.

The Deep South's only Democratic governor described a Louisiana rebounding from an economic recession and a decade of budget crises. He talked of fewer people uninsured and new state investments in education.

His GOP competitors U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone depicted a state lagging the South and chasing away its residents with high taxes and anti-business policies.

Voters start casting their ballots for the Oct. 12 election in the weeklong early voting period that begins Saturday.

Thursday's TV debate was broadcast from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus, in an auditorium filled with hundreds of the candidates' supporters.

___

10 a.m.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and his two main Republican challengers are set to spar in their second statewide TV debate, two days from the start of early voting.

The Deep South's only Democratic governor will square off with U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone on Thursday night in Lafayette.

The election is Oct. 12. The weeklong early voting period begins Saturday.

Polls show Edwards well ahead of his competitors, with Abraham and Rispone trying to keep him from outright victory in the primary. If Edwards doesn't top 50% of the vote, he'll face the second-place finisher in a Nov. 16 runoff, a two-man competition that could change the race's dynamics.

Thursday's TV debate is being hosted by Louisiana Public Broadcasting and the Council for A Better Louisiana.