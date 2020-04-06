The Latest: Sioux Falls mayor issues "safer-at-home" notice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in South Dakota (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said on Monday he is issuing a “safer-at-home” proclamation as the number of coronavirus infections continues to rise in the city.

The mayor made it clear the proclamation is not legally enforceable, but hoped the recommendations would cut unnecessary group gatherings. His proclamation asks people to limit grocery shopping to once a week and to have only one person per household do the shopping. He is also urging large stores to limit the number of people they allow into the store at a time.

Sioux Falls, the largest city in the state, has emerged as a hotbed of infections. Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, both which contain parts of Sioux Falls, account for over half the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Dakota.

The city council would have to enact an ordinance with fines for unnecessary group gatherings, TenHaken has said.

TenHaken raised the concern that people who temporarily migrate from warmer parts of the country may be returning this spring. He asked them to quarantine for 14 days after they return.

10:40 a.m.

More than 160 city and county officials from across South Dakota on Monday urged Gov. Kristi Noem to have the Department of Health declare a public health emergency in response to the coronavirus.

The South Dakota Municipal League sent a letter signed by officials from 164 municipalities to the Republican governor, saying that without the declaration of a public health emergency, they don't have the power to take actions necessary for dealing with the pandemic. Noem has said she wants to leave it up to cities and counties to enforce restrictions on businesses.

The letter says that the authority of municipalities is “untested in this type of crisis" and argues that a public health emergency would allow them to take action and have possible access to federal funds for the disaster.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon has said that a public health emergency could be used to quarantine individuals, but that it is not designed for sweeping action.