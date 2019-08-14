The Latest: Pelosi urges Dems to beat Trump, 'Moscow Mitch'

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Latest on Nancy Pelosi's visit to Springfield (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi exhorted thousands of Democrats to defeat Republican President Donald Trump and take control of the Senate in 2020.

The California Democrat was the keynote speakers at Wednesday's Illinois Democratic County Chairs' Association brunch. The annual affair kicked off Governor's Day at the Illinois State Fair .

She congratulated Illinois Democrats for adopting monumental laws in the first few months of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's term and ticked off legislation approved in the U.S. House which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has barred from votes. Pelosi referred to him by the derisive "Moscow Mitch" with which detractors have labeled him and says public sentiment is on Democrats' side for expanding health care, lowering drug costs, and green infrastructure improvements.

___

5:05 a.m.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will keynote the Illinois Democratic County Chairs' Association brunch.

Organizers expect thousands to attend Wednesday's brunch that kicks off Governor's Day at the Illinois State Fair .

The 79-year-old Pelosi is the first woman to lead the House of Representatives. The California Democrat was speaker from 2007 to 2011 and began her third term in January after her party reclaimed control.

Pelosi will try to charge up Democrats with fewer than six months before voters go to the polls in early primary states to cast ballots for the Democratic presidential nominee.

One of those hopefuls is South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj). He was last year's substitute at the brunch for former Vice President Joe Biden, who was ill.

Republican Day at the fair is Thursday.