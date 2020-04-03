The Latest: South Dakota prisoners tasked with making PPE

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in South Dakota (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Inmates at South Dakota prisons are producing personal protective equipment for prison staff, the state Department of Corrections announced on Friday.

South Dakota prisons have several manufacturing shops that have turned to producing cotton face masks, nylon gowns and plastic face shields amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The Department of Corrections said the equipment is not approved for medical use, but could be used in an emergency.

The prison manufacturing program plans to produce several thousand gowns, masks and disposable face shields that could also be used by other government agencies.

One woman held at the Women's Prison in Pierre tested positive for the coronavirus last month, sparking fears that infections could spread rapidly in the facility. Nine women fled the prison shortly after the positive test result was announced, and seven have since been apprehended.

Health officials have said several inmates were tested for the coronavirus, but have not reported any more positive results.

