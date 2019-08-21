The Latest: Swimmer in 'good health' after shark bites

KEALAKEKUA, Hawaii (AP) — The Latest on a shark biting a woman twice in Hawaii (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Hawaii police say a woman bitten twice by a shark while swimming in a bay is expected to be released from a hospital.

Police say the 27-year-old woman is reported to be in "good health."

According to police, the woman was swimming in Kealakekua (kay-ah-lah-kay-koo-ah) Bay on the western side of the Big Island Tuesday when a shark bit her, leaving with her with injuries to her lower back and right hip area.

Hawaii County Fire Department Battalion Chief William Bergin said earlier that preliminary information he received was that her age is 26 and that the shark bit her in one of her legs and her torso.

Her name was not released.

Police say witnesses described the shark as having a gray tip.

Bergin says it was possibly a 6-foot (1.8-meter) black tip reef shark.

___

10:30 a.m.

Hawaii authorities say that a woman was bitten twice by a 6-foot (1.8-meter) shark while swimming in a Big Island bay.

Hawaii County Fire Department Battalion Chief William Bergin says the shark bit one of the woman's legs and her torso on Tuesday in Kealakekua (kay-ah-lah-kay-koo-ah) Bay on the island's western side.

He says the 26-year-old woman was in serious condition at a hospital. She was not identified.

Bergin says the shark may be a black tip reef shark, is still in the bay and that people are being asked to stay out of the water.

The bay will remain closed until at least 12 p.m. Wednesday and shark warning signs are being posted on both sides of Kealakekua Bay State Historical Park.