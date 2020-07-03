The Latest: Trump goes to Mount Rushmore for fireworks

People shop for Trump memorabilia in Keystone, S.D. on Friday, July 3, 2020 ahead of a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore the president is expected to attend. People shop for Trump memorabilia in Keystone, S.D. on Friday, July 3, 2020 ahead of a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore the president is expected to attend. Photo: Stephen Groves, AP Photo: Stephen Groves, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close The Latest: Trump goes to Mount Rushmore for fireworks 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

KEYSTONE, S.D. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's July Fourth celebration at Mount Rushmore (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Protesters blocked the main road into Mount Rushmore ahead of President Donald Trump’s arrival Friday for a Fourth of July fireworks show.

More than 100 protesters, mostly Native Americans, lined the road leading from Keystone, South Dakota, to the monument, holding signs and playing Lakota music in 95-degree heat. Some held their fists in the air as cars loaded with event attendees passed by. Others held signs that read “Protect SoDak’s First People,” “You Are On Stolen Land” and “Dismantle White Supremacy.”

Protesters used vans to barricade the road. Police wearing riot gear and holding shields moved in on the protesters from both sides and warned them to disperse but took no further action.

Most of the fireworks show attendees had already arrived before protesters blockaded the road. Trump’s schedule indicates he will arrive at the monument by helicopter.