The Latest: Woman arrested while trying to attend meeting

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin (all times local):

Sheriff's deputies arrested a woman who tried to go to a Kenosha County Board meeting this week despite restrictions on attendance.

Mary Moser said she felt she had a legal right to attend the meeting, but was told otherwise by two deputies who stopped her Tuesday night.

The Kenosha News reports Moser cited an opinion from Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul that stated that all public meetings must remain open.

The 57-year-old Moser said Wednesday she was given two citations for obstructing an officer as she tried to get on an elevator to attend the meeting. She was handcuffed and led out of the building.

Moser said each citation carries a fine of $767.50 and that she intends to challenge them. Her court date isn’t until July.