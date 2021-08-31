The big gridiron loss, on TV, was real -- but is the school?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After a shellacking in a game televised on ESPN revealed an Ohio prep football team wasn't the top-tier talent it purported to be, the legitimacy of the school itself is now in question.
As sports observers wondered how Bishop Sycamore ended up in the game in the first place, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday he'd asked the Ohio Department of Education to investigate whether the school complies with minimum standards under Ohio law and provides "the educational opportunities Ohio students deserve.”