SHELTON — City Hall, among other city operations, will be closed Thursday after a nor’easter dumped about a foot of snow on the city overnight.

Mayor Mark Lauretti announced late Wednesday that City Hall, the senior center, Plumb Memorial Library and the Registrar of Voters’ office will be closed Thursday.

Shelton Emergency Management Director Michael Maglione said, outside of a couple mechanical breakdowns, public works crews have continued clearing the roads without disruption.

Maglione said the city brought in an outside contractor to aid with clearing the roadways.

“The rapid snowfall and wind-blown snow are the biggest problems,” Maglione said.

Maglione said the fleet will be out all day clearing roads.

Echo Hose Ambulance Assistant Chief Joe Laucella said his crews responded to 13 calls during the storm.

“We had three crews on duty during the evening and overnight hours while the storm was at its worst, pre-positioned throughout town at some of the fire houses to help ensure faster on scene times during the forecasted major storm event,” Laucella said.

There will also be no trash or recycling pickups on Thursday. The regular Thursday pickups will be picked up on Friday. Regular trash and recycling pickups scheduled for Friday will be picked up on Saturday.

Through 9 a.m. Thursday, United Illuminating had no reported outages in Shelton.

