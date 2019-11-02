The story behind the 'Gangster Dre' mural in Unionville

MACON, Ga. (AP) — From the royal-blue background of an air-brushed mural, the smiling face of a man named Andre "Gangster 'Dre" Taylor overlooks the street corner where he was fatally shot two and a half years ago.

The roughly 10-by-10-foot painting, which has for nearly a month now adorned the concrete-block wall of a defunct pool room and former barber shop called Dusty's Place, lends a splash of fresh paint to an otherwise bleak strip of Montpelier Avenue.

The spot there in the heart of Unionville at the corner of Pansy Avenue, just west of the old Colonial bakery and, further east, Pio Nono Avenue, lies in the epicenter of Macon's violent-crime crisis.

A Telegraph analysis of homicide locations from January 2014 through the summer of 2018 revealed that 25 killings — about a fifth of the county's slayings in that span — occurred within a 1.2-mile radius of Taylor's shooting in April 2017.

Taylor, 39, had spent four years in state prison in the early 2000s for aggravated assault and cocaine-trafficking convictions. Prosecutors at the trial for the man sent to prison last August for murdering Taylor portrayed Taylor as a leader of the 500-strong Westside Gangster Crips. Even so, police described Taylor as a figure so revered or respected in the neighborhood that he never needed to carry a gun.

The larger-than-life painting of Taylor is now a point of pride for those close to him. The other day, his eldest son, Drequan "Lil 'Dre" Taylor, happened by the mural as a reporter and a photographer were meeting the artist that Taylor's family commissioned last month to create the painting.

Drequan Taylor, 23, said he hoped the painting of "my Pops," as he referred to his father, will promote healing in the crime-torn area. He said his dad was "a big asset" to Unionville, "a stand-up guy," one who encouraged kids to stay in school and who promoted stopping violence.

"I feel like this is a very descriptive artwork. It means a lot to the community," Drequan Taylor said. "His legacy shall live on."

The artist Carl M. Dudley Jr., who runs a T-shirt business and is also a musician of local renown, is often hired to make "Rest In Peace" T-shirts by victims' friends and relatives. He said he preaches conflict-resolution through art.

Dudley's painting of Taylor's likeness includes a hashtag at the bottom right corner beneath the artist's signature: #HealTheHood.

Dudley recently hosted a production of a stage play about the life of Jerry Jerome Anderson, a local cocaine kingpin in the 1980s. In 2017, Anderson, who had been sentenced to life without parole, received a presidential commutation from President Barack Obama and has since been released from federal prison.

"People are like, 'OK, y'all glamorizing Jerry Anderson," Dudley said. "But it's like, 'Nah, we're not necessarily glamorizing. We're . . . still all human, we still have people that love them.'"

The same, he added, goes for the mural of Andre Taylor, which he adorned with the words "Long Live Gangsta," a reference to Taylor's nickname.

"From my vantage point it's art, it's a piece of art," Dudley said. "So if someone asks me to create a piece of art, I'm gonna create a piece of art. Now your take on who he was versus my take on who he was may be totally different."

The mural also bears the names or nicknames of Andre Taylor's children, including son "QT," Quintez Cephus, who is a wide receiver for the University of Wisconsin football team.

It is not the first time Dudley has fashioned a mural for one of Unionville's slain.

A mural he sketched and painted more than two decades ago on the wall of a corner store at Blue Bell Street and Poppy Avenue, a few blocks south of where Andre Taylor was shot, is still there. The victim in that mural, Kelvin Dewayne "Rat" Foster, was killed in a still-unsolved home invasion on Pio Nono Lane in May 1997.

Dudley was contacted by Andre Taylor's family in the weeks before what would have been Taylor's 42nd birthday on Oct. 1.

Dudley said the family was granted permission by owners of the vacant block building at Pansy and Montpelier avenues to memorialize Andre Taylor, who was mortally wounded less than 50 feet away on April 3, 2017.

Andre Taylor was leaned over talking to someone in a car in the parking of M&M Grocery, just across Pansy from where his mural is now. A man who'd had a beef with him at a neighborhood dive the night before emerged from behind a dumpster and shot Taylor. Security cameras at the store recorded video of the killing.

Last year, a witness at the accused killer's murder trial testified that Taylor "always tried to keep it peaceful."

Dudley, the artist, said that he himself is an advocate for nonviolence, lecturing schoolchildren and troubled youths on ways to avoid running afoul of the law.

Dudley's close friend, Michael Ross, was killed at age 23 in 1995 while driving along Gray Highway in east Macon. A man in another car opened fire after the two argued in a parking lot at the nearby Peacock Lounge.

"A lot of the young guys don't know how to agree to disagree," Dudley said of today's violence, "and the smallest conflicts become big conflicts for no reason."

Dudley had known Andre Taylor for years. He considered him a friend. Before Taylor's death, Dudley had painted a large University of Wisconsin "W'' for Taylor, a symbol of the Taylor family's newfound rooting interest in the school's football team.

"We were cool," Dudley said of Taylor. "He would share stuff with me and tell me about his son (Quintez) and it was more or less a respect level. So the 'Dre that people may say was the gangster or glamorizing, that's for you to decide. You have your opinion, I have my opinion. I know my calling and my job and maybe this mural somehow will reach somebody and say, 'OK, that's nice. We do need to stop the violence, we are losing too many people.'"

It took Dudley a few hours to paint the mural.

The lettering he airbrushed bears some resemblance to his sweeping handwriting stroke, one so fluid and swirled that it almost looks computer-generated. People sometimes tell him he writes like a girl. There is a reason he does. When Dudley was in elementary school, teachers threatened to hold him back a grade if he didn't improve his penmanship.

"My sisters had to teach me," he said. "I learned to write by mimicking my sisters."

On the recent morning while Dudley was explaining his work and its potential impact as a Unionville landmark, some men hanging around up the way on Pansy Avenue walked over to listen.

Some of them made videos and snapped pictures on their cellphones. They seemed to show some of the reverence for Taylor that the authorities mentioned at his killer's trial, a sense of respect for a slain man and his street-corner shrine.

Taylor's son, Drequan, stood among the half dozen or so who gathered that morning.

A reporter asked Drequan if he worried about anyone defacing the painting.

No way, Lil 'Dre said.

"That," he said, gesturing to the wall bearing his father's image, "is not gonna be messed with."

