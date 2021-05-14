The unwitting are the target of COVID-19 falsehoods online ALI SWENSON and BEATRICE DUPUY, Associated Press May 14, 2021 Updated: May 14, 2021 12:20 p.m.
Dr. Michelle Rockwell lost a pregnancy in December and shared her heartache with her 30,000 Instagram followers. Weeks later, she received the COVID-19 vaccine and posted about that, too.
By February, Rockwell was getting past the grief and finally starting to experience moments of joy. But then, to her horror, social media users began using her posts to spread the false claim that she miscarried as a result of the shot.
ALI SWENSON and BEATRICE DUPUY