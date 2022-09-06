'This is it, folks': Boris Johnson bids an ambiguous goodbye JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press Sep. 6, 2022 Updated: Sep. 6, 2022 2:17 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives with his wife Carrie to speak outside Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 before heading to Balmoral in Scotland, where he will announce his resignation to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. Later on Tuesday Liz Truss will formally become Britain’s new Prime Minister after an audience with the Queen. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Aaron Chown/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks outside Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, before heading to Balmoral in Scotland, where he will announce his resignation to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Later on Tuesday Liz Truss will formally become Britain's new Prime Minister after an audience with the Queen. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP) Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks outside Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 before heading to Balmoral in Scotland, where he will announce his resignation to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Later on Tuesday Liz Truss will formally become Britain's new Prime Minister after an audience with the Queen. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks outside Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 before heading to Balmoral in Scotland, where he will announce his resignation to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Later on Tuesday Liz Truss will formally become Britain's new Prime Minister after an audience with the Queen. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Britain's outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left and his wife Carrie come out from Number 10, as Johnson prepares to deliver a speech, in London, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, before heading to Balmoral in Scotland, where he will announce his resignation to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Later on Tuesday Liz Truss will formally become Britain's new Prime Minister after an audience with the Queen. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP) Justin Tallis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are greeted by well-wishers after Johnson spoke outside Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 before heading to Balmoral in Scotland, where he will announce his resignation to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. Later on Tuesday Liz Truss will formally become Britain’s new Prime Minister after an audience with the Queen. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) Yui Mok/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson’s term as British leader was a mix of high drama and low disgrace. But he left office Tuesday with a casual shrug of a farewell: “Well, this is it, folks.”
The prime minister’s final speech outside 10 Downing Street, delivered before he offered his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II, was vintage Johnson — a quixotic blend of humor, classical erudition, ego and an elastic relationship with the truth. And it left many observers wondering whether this really is the end for a leader who has long defied political gravity.