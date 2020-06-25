Thousands of pot plants eradicated in Humboldt County

EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — More than 10,700 pot plants were eradicated in Humboldt County during an investigation of illegal cannabis cultivation in the Dinsmore area, authorities said Thursday.

Search warrants were served Wednesday on two parcels that did not have the required county permit or state license for commercial cannabis cultivation, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Food and Agriculture’s CalCannabis division assisted the operation.

Multiple violations were issued for water diversion and pollution and trash deposits near a waterway.

There were no arrests.