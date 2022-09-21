Thousands rally in Belgium to protest high energy prices Sep. 21, 2022 Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 8:41 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14 Protestors hold banners and wave flags during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. Olivier Matthys Show More Show Less
2 of14 Trade union members wave flags and banners during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. Olivier Matthys Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Protestors wave banners and hold balloons during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. Balloon reads 'freeze the prices, not the people'. Olivier Matthys Show More Show Less
5 of14 A trade union member waits for the start of a march during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. Olivier Matthys Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 A member of a trade union throws a roll of bathroom paper during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. Banner reads 'life is far too expensive, we need a solution now'. Olivier Matthys Show More Show Less
8 of14 Trade union members shout and wave banners at the start of a march during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. Sign at left reads 'who sows misery reaps anger'. Olivier Matthys Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Trade unions wave balloons and set off smoke flares as they march during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. Balloon reads 'freeze the prices not the people'. Olivier Matthys Show More Show Less
11 of14 Trade unions wave balloons as they begin to gather for a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. Olivier Matthys Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Trade union members hold rubber chickens and a banner that reads 'purchasing power plucked' during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. Olivier Matthys Show More Show Less
14 of14
BRUSSELS (AP) — Thousands of people gathered on Wednesday in the Belgian capital Brussels for “a national day of action” to protest against skyrocketing electricity, natural gas and food prices and draw attention to the sharp hike in the cost of living.
Trade unions and city police said that around 10,000 took part. People from across the country gathered, marching behind banners reading “Life is much too expensive, we want solutions now,” and “Everything is going up except our wages,” or carrying placards marked “Freeze prices, not people.” City traffic and public transportation was disrupted.