Three hurt in crash on Shelton’s River Road

Emergency crews responded to a accident involving a bus and car on River Road March 16. Emergency crews responded to a accident involving a bus and car on River Road March 16. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Three hurt in crash on Shelton’s River Road 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Three people were injured in yet another accident on River Road, one of the most dangerous roadways in the city.

Shelton Fire Chief Francis T. Jones III said that crews arrived about 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, to the scene of a crash involving a transit bus and car at the intersection of Murphy’s Lane and River Road.

“Three people were treated by EMS,” said Jones, adding that fire units provided scene safety, hazard mitigation and assisted police with traffic control. “River Road was briefly closed to traffic during the incident and the removal of vehicle by Southside Automotive.”

Jones said Shelton Fire Department Company 4 (Pine Rock) and Company 1 (Echo Hose), Shelton police, and Echo Hose Ambulance Corps responded to the scene.

This is the third serious accident in the last two weeks on River Road, which has been the location of numerous serious, as well as deadly, accidents over the years. The most recent fatal crash was Feb. 9, when two people were killed and one severely injured in a motor vehicle accident about midnight.

Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky said the Feb. 9 accident happened near Southbank Park along the Housatonic River. The police stated that a white BMW 5 with a driver and three passengers and a Toyota Rav 4 collided. The two people confirmed dead were in the BMW.

Two others from the BMW were taken to area hospitals. The driver of the Rav 4 was evaluated at the scene and released, police said. The investigation into that deadly crash continues.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com