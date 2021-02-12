Three men accused of scheme to sell COVID-19 vaccines

BALTIMORE (AP) — Three Baltimore County men have been accused by federal prosecutors of running a fraudulent website to sell coronavirus vaccines for $30 a dose.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney for Maryland on Thursday announced that Olakitan Oluwalade, 22, his cousin, Odunayo Baba Oluwalade, 25, and Kelly Lamont Williams, 22, had been indicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, The Baltimore Sun reported. If convicted, each man could face 20 years in federal prison. According to the newspaper, the attorneys for the three men couldn't be reached for comment.