Three property sales top $430K in October

50 Basking Ridge Road 50 Basking Ridge Road Photo: Realtor.com / Contributed Photo Photo: Realtor.com / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Three property sales top $430K in October 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

The following property transfers were recorded in the city clerk’s office.

* 336 River Road, Suzanne Curtiss and Linda Rabbitt to Marie Zenisky and Dorothy Curtiss, $85,000.

* 30 Village Drive, Dale Krasenics, Jr., Patricia Krasenics and Paulo Esteves to Scott David Warren and Zoraida Warren, $399,900.

* 428 Owls Roost, Bronislaus Szkudlarek and Eleanor Szkudlarek to Eric A. Wilcoxson and Kaitlyn R. Partington, $262,000.

* 141 Waverly Road, Carlos Silva and Maria C. Silva to 42 Red Oak Circle LLC, $315,200.

* 3 Tanglewood, Elizabeth R. Pagano (trust) and Fred R. Pagano (revocable trust) to Meghan Piatek, $164,900.

* 10 Bruce Drive, Dolores G. Gilbertie NKA and Dolores G. Vitka FKA to Matthew S. Vitka and Adam R. Vitka, $300,000.

* 11 Orowoc Trail, J&N Enterprises, Inc., to Burcu Cakmak, $329,900.

* 14 Nicholdale Road, William Jacabacci and Lee Ann Jacabacci to La Shan Y. Njie and Raviyan Yvante Chanel Canteen, $316,000.

* 225 Soundview Avenue, Thomas A. Ganley, Jr., and Kim L. Ganley to Steven Browne and Heather Browne, $322,000.

* 209 Myrtle St., 209 Myrtle Street LLC to Max Nowicki III, $257,000.

* 16 Richard Boulevard, Jeffrey L. Merrill and Susan P. Merrill to Gustavo Desouza and Pamela Desouza, $315,000.

* 117 Winibig Trail, Raquel Almestica to Said Elaouni, $206,000.

* 5 Country Walk, Carolyn S. Cutaneo NKA and Carolyn S. Cargnel FKA to Jennifer E. Loris, $260,000.

* 42 Lucille Drive, Gold Star Real Estate LLC to Ana L. Freyta, $348,000.

* 6 Sharon Drive, Maria Altobelli to Pin Wu, $360,000.

* 13 Basking Ridge Road, Karen R. Desanty to Thomas Zola and Carolyn Zola, $375,000.

* 362 Aspetuck Trail, Andrew Stone to Martha Insalaco, $305,000.

* 36 Hickory Lane, Katharyn A. Millo (trust), Eric J. Gourley (trust), Clyde J. Gourley (irrevocable trust) to Eric J. Gourley, $195,000.

* 500 River Road, Water’s Edge of Shelton LLC to Anne M. Aquila, $447,780.

* Unit #118 Hawk’s Ridge, Hawk’s Ridge of Shelton LLC to Bradd S. Robbins and Syrene C. Robbins, $543,665.

* 75 Waverly Road, Giovanni Agostini to Milena Sliwowski and Jan Sliwowski, $430,000.

* 50 Basking Ridge Road, Lennart D. Johns and Debra E. Johns to Anne Lapera and Christopher Nugent, $399,900.

* 5 Murray Avenue, J&L Enterprises LLC to Katelyn Sci, $359,900.