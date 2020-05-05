Three suspects in Maryland slaying jailed in West Virginia

WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) — Three people charged in connection with the killing of a Maryland man are now in jails in West Virginia, according to online records.

Emily R. Day, 27, of Westminster, was transferred to Eastern Regional Jail in Martinsburg, West Virginia, after her arrest in Maryland by state police on April 24, according to the Carroll County Times, which cites online records. Day is being held without bond on charges of accessory to murder, before and after the fact, in the murder of Jonathan Riddle.

Also jailed in West Virginia are John Black III, 22, of Taneytown, and David Sanford Jr., 26, of Westminster. Both men were arrested in West Virginia.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office found a trail of blood leading to Riddle’s flaming body in the area of Kabletown, West Virginia, on March 18, according to police. An autopsy found he died of numerous stab wounds and blunt force trauma to the head.

Monroe Merrell, 22, of Westminster, faces charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the case of Riddle’s murder, but is being held at Virginia Beach Correctional Center. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Merrell has had several court appearances and has refused to waive extradition.