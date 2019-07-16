Titanic program at Plumb Library

The Plumb Memorial Library will be offering a special program on the Titanic’s historic voyage, “What Happened Before, During and After on the Titanic,” on Tuesday, July 23, at 7 p.m. This is part of the summer reading program, “Looking at Our Past, Looking Forward to Our Future.”

Professor Jason Scappaticci will offer a presentation and examine the history of shipping at that time and how the construction of the vessel itself led to its fatal voyage. A timeline will be presented that counts off the hours before, during and after the fateful journey.

Scappaticci is director of new students and first year programs at Manchester Community College. He is also serving in his third term on the Manchester Board of Education. He earned a B.A. in history from Utica College and an M.A. in American studies from Trinity College in Hartford. He has a number of lectures on historical topics and has traveled through many towns of the state to give the lectures for senior centers, libraries and historical societies. He has also been invited to speak at the Old State House in Hartford and has been published in Connecticut Explored magazine.

The program is free and open to the public. Ages 8 and older are invited to attend, and registration is required. To register, call 203-924-1580 or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org.