Title IX: NCAA report shows stark gap in funding for women AARON BEARD, AP Sports Writer June 23, 2022 Updated: June 23, 2022 12:15 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 FILE - Vanderbilt posses with the trophy after their team won the NCAA's women's team tennis championships against Oklahoma, Tuesday, May 19, 2015, Waco, Texas. The number of women competing at the highest level of college athletics continues to rise along with an increasing funding gap between men’s and women’s sports programs, according to an NCAA report examining the 50th anniversary of Title IX. LM Otero/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - Runners compete in the women's NCAA Division I Cross-Country Championships, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Terre Haute, Ind. The number of women competing at the highest level of college athletics continues to rise along with an increasing funding gap between men’s and women’s sports programs, according to an NCAA report examining the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Doug McSchooler/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - Florida State celebrates their victory over North Carolina in the NCAA women's soccer championship game in Cary, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. The number of women competing at the highest level of college athletics continues to rise along with an increasing funding gap between men’s and women’s sports programs, according to an NCAA report examining the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Ben McKeown/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates with her team after a college basketball game in the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament against UConn, Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Minneapolis. South Carolina won 64-49 to win the championship. The number of women competing at the highest level of college athletics continues to rise along with an increasing funding gap between men’s and women’s sports programs, according to an NCAA report examining the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
The number of women competing at the highest level of college athletics continues to rise along with an increasing funding gap between men’s and women’s sports programs, according to an NCAA report examining the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
The report, released Thursday morning and entitled “The State of Women in College Sports,” found 47.1% of participation opportunities were for women across Division I in 2020 compared to 26.4% in 1982.