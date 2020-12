TIVERTON, R.I. (AP) — A proposed aquaculture project in waters off Tiverton has received approval from the town’s Harbor Commission and can now advance to a formal application before the state's Coastal Resources Management Council.

Bradley Boehringer and Travis Lundgren, experienced oyster farmers, want to grow oysters and bay scallops in a more than 2.5-acre area just north of Sapowet Point, according to The Newport Daily News.