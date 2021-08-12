Tokyo's Olympic fears give way to acceptance, to a point MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press Aug. 11, 2021 Updated: Aug. 12, 2021 12:58 a.m.
1 of17 FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2021, file photo, fireworks illuminate over National Stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, in Tokyo. When the Tokyo Olympics began during a worsening pandemic, the majority of the host nation was in opposition, with Emperor Naruhito dropping the word “celebrating” from his opening declaration of welcome. But once the Games got underway and local media switched to covering Japanese athletes' “medal rush,” many were won over. Kiichiro Sato/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 FILE - In this July 23, 2021, file photo, Japan's Emperor Naruhito addresses the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan. When the Tokyo Olympics began during a worsening pandemic, the majority of the host nation was in opposition, with Emperor Naruhito dropping the word “celebrating” from his opening declaration of welcome. But once the Games got underway and local media switched to covering Japanese athletes' “medal rush,” many were won over. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 FILE - In this July 26, 2021, file photo, people wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk past extra papers reporting that Japanese judoka siblings won gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics, in Tokyo. When the Tokyo Olympics began during a worsening pandemic, the majority of the host nation was in opposition, with Emperor Naruhito dropping the word “celebrating” from his opening declaration of welcome. But once the Games got underway and local media switched to covering Japanese athletes' “medal rush,” many were won over. Koji Sasahara/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 FILE - In this July 23, 2021, file photo, anti-Olympic protesters demonstrate near the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan where the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics is taking place. A lot of Japanese were reluctant or opposed to holding the Olympics during a worsening pandemic. A series of resignations of Olympic-linked officials over sexism, past bullying and Holocaust jokes also hurt the Games' image ahead of the July 23 opening. There were protests on Tokyo streets and on social media. Kantaro Komiya/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2021, file photo, people standing in lines to take a photo with the Olympic Rings outside the Olympic Stadium during the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo. Outside of the stadium, where dozens of demonstrators have regularly held anti-Olympic rallies, many fans stood in a line next to the Olympic rings waiting for their turn to take selfies on their smartphones. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 FILE - In this July 30, 2021, file photo, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference on Japan's response to the coronavirus pandemic during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Suga has repeatedly said there is no evidence linking the upsurge in the coronavirus cases to the Olympic Games. (Issei Kato/Pool Photo via AP, File) Issei Kato/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 People gather around the National Stadium to watch the firework display launched during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. When the Tokyo Olympics began during a worsening pandemic, the majority of the host nation was in opposition, with Emperor Naruhito dropping the word “celebrating” from his opening declaration of welcome. But once the Games got underway and local media switched to covering Japanese athletes' “medal rush,” many were won over. (Kyodo News via AP) AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2021, file photo, fans watches as runners compete during the men's marathon at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Sapporo, Japan. When the Tokyo Olympics began during a worsening pandemic, the majority of the host nation was in opposition, with Emperor Naruhito dropping the word “celebrating” from his opening declaration of welcome. But once the Games got underway and local media switched to covering Japanese athletes' “medal rush,” many were won over. Shuji Kajiyama/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 People visit a Tokyo Olympics official goods store in Tokyo on July 27, 2021.When the Tokyo Olympics began during a worsening pandemic, the majority of the host nation was in opposition, with Emperor Naruhito dropping the word “celebrating” from his opening declaration of welcome. But once the Games got underway and local media switched to covering Japanese athletes' “medal rush,” many were won over. (Kyodo News via AP) AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2021, file photo, people wearing face masks make their way at an intersection in Tokyo Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. When the Tokyo Olympics began during a worsening pandemic, the majority of the host nation was in opposition, with Emperor Naruhito dropping the word “celebrating” from his opening declaration of welcome. But once the Games got underway and local media switched to covering Japanese athletes' “medal rush,” many were won over. (Kyodo News via AP, File) 安藤由華/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 FILE - In this July 25, 2021, file photo, Gold medalist Uta Abe, of Japan, second from left, stands beneath her country's flag following the medal ceremony for women's -52kg judo, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo. When the Tokyo Olympics began during a worsening pandemic, the majority of the host nation was in opposition, with Emperor Naruhito dropping the word “celebrating” from his opening declaration of welcome. But once the Games got underway and local media switched to covering Japanese athletes' “medal rush,” many were won over. David Goldman/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
TOKYO (AP) — When the Tokyo Olympics began during a worsening pandemic in Japan, the majority of the host nation was in opposition, with Emperor Naruhito dropping the word “celebrating” from his opening declaration of welcome.
But once the Games got underway and local media switched to covering Japanese athletes' “medal rush,” many Japanese were won over. They watched TV to cheer on Japanese athletes in an Olympics that ended Sunday with a record 58 medals for the home nation, including 27 gold.