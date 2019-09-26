Toll, fare hikes on tap at Port Authority board meeting

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Higher tolls and fares at New York-area airports, bridges and tunnels and the PATH rail system could soon become reality.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is scheduled to vote Thursday on a package of increases at its monthly board meeting. The hikes were proposed in June and, if approved, could begin taking effect as soon as November.

The Port Authority says the changes are needed to keep up with inflation and pay for capital improvements.

They include increased tolls at Port Authority bridges and tunnels, reduced discounts on PATH fares and higher fares for air trains to Newark Liberty International and JFK airports.

The Port Authority has scaled back proposed surcharges for for-hire vehicles and taxis at area airports that were proposed in June.