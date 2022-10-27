Toney walks back cross-jurisdictional abortion prosecution

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican attorney general hopeful Eric Toney tried Thursday to walk back his call to allow district attorneys to cross jurisdictional lines to prosecute abortions, claiming during a debate with Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul that he never made such a proposal.
Toney told PBS Wisconsin for an interview posted earlier this month that the attorney general should be given the authority to prosecute violations of Wisconsin's 1849 abortion law anywhere in the state. Another option would be to allow local prosecutors in adjacent counties enforce the ban.