Top prosecutor for Indiana's Southern District is resigning

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Josh Minkler, announced Wednesday that he is resigning and plans to take a job with a private law firm in the Indianapolis area.

Minkler said in a statement that he will step down as U.S. Attorney on Saturday, after which First Assistant U.S. Attorney John Childress will become the Southern District of Indiana's acting U.S. attorney.

Minkler has been a federal prosecutor with the Southern District, which covers roughly the southern two-thirds of the state, for more than 26 years beginning in 1994.

He was appointed by President Donald Trump to the U.S. Attorney post in 2017 and was sworn in on Oct. 10, 2017, after being unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate. He had previously been the interim U.S. attorney based in Indianapolis since June 2015.

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, said Minkler has had an “outstanding career in public service."

“Josh Minkler has earned praise from people of all political persuasions who are working to keep our cities and our state safe," Young said in a statement.