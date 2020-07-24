Topeka therapist arrested, accused of sex with teen patient

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka therapist at a treatment facility for at-risk girls has been arrested on suspicion of having sexual encounters with a teenage patient.

Julie Herron, 51, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of unlawful sexual relations with a patient, television station KSNT reported Friday. Herron was a therapist at Florence Crittenton Services in Topeka when she began an inappropriate relationship in 2015 with a resident there, who was 16 at the time, investigators said.

Court records say Herron often took the teen off-site against facility rules and told the girl that sex was part of her therapy. The teen, who is now an adult, also said Herron raped her in a hotel room.

Florence Crittenton declined to comment, noting that the alleged victim is suing the facility, and referred questions Friday to its attorney. The attorney, Brian Boos, also declined to comment.

Herron has been released from the Shawnee County Jail on a $10,000 bond. Herron could not be reached for comment Friday.