SHELTON — Drivers will continue to face some minor delays.

A water main replacement project will be taking place on Wooster Street, Gilbert Street, Maltby Street, Wakelee Terrace, Wakelee Avenue Extension and Maler Avenue. Final paving will then be coordinated with the city, according to a release on the city Facebook page.

Aquarion officials state that the project, which will replace some 4,000 feet of water main, is part of an ongoing program to improve Aquarion’s water distribution system and to ensure higher water quality. The upgrades will also help to reduce leaks and water main breaks that can cause service interruptions.

Due to construction customers should expect minor traffic delays and possible detours during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

To keep customers informed about such work, Aquarion uses an Everbridge notification system to call affected customers. To sign up for this free service, visit aquarionwater.com/alerts

