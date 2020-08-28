Traffic impacts from Shelton apartment plan worry zoners

SHELTON — The proposed Petremont Lane apartment complex has the Planning and Zoning Commission concerned about how expected traffic will affect the surrounding roads.

The commission at its meeting Wednesday opted to continue the public hearing on the proposal, which calls for construction of an apartment complex with 56 units — 10 percent of which would be affordable — at 0 Petremont Lane.

Good Guys Development LLC, owners of the 2.1-acre site, are requesting the property’s zone be changed from its present R-3 zone to a Planned Development District.

The commission voiced no concerns with the site plan, focusing instead on the possible impact to Petremont Lane, which is a tight roadway connecting Coram Road to River Road. Petremont Lane’s intersection with Coram Road is close to Coram Road’s intersection with Constitution Boulevard South, an already congested traffic area.

“This is a major concern,” said city planning consultant Anthony Panico about the intersections. “We have to be careful not to overburden that Coram Road, Constitution Boulevard South, Petremont Lane intersection … it’s really one large intersection. It needs some work.”

Attorney Steve Bellis of Good Guys Development said his group has proposed making Petremont Lane one way from the entrance to the apartment complex to Coram Road.

Bellis said the developers have agreed to have their traffic engineer do a car count at Coram Road and Petremont Lane “to make sure there are not many cars stopping” at that intersection.

“If there are not many cars, then this would allow easy access to people turning left out of Petremont,” said Bellis. “It would also eliminate cars cutting over from Constitution South using Petremont as a cut through.”

The commission agreed the developer should offer more detailed drawings of the road and potential roadway improvements and changes before the public hearing is closed.

Good Guys Development plans to build the 56-unit apartment complex with 112 onsite parking spots.

Petremont Lane is just off River Road. The property abuts a nonresidential area and a residential area, and, according to the application, the purpose of the PDD is “to allow the construction of an apartment building to accomplish a transition between single family use and an established nonresidential area.”

The apartment building would feature 27 studios and 29 units with one bedroom or one bedroom and an office. The building would have a meeting room, gym and storage.

The plans call for the building to be four stories in the front, three stories in back with a height of 53 feet.

