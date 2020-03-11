Trail clean up planned on Rec Path near SIS

The Shelton Trails Committee will hold its next work party on Saturday, March 14.

Those volunteering will be beating back brush along the Rec Path near the Shelton Intermediate School and also fixing the leaning fence post near Silent Waters, now that the ground isn't frozen solid. Volunteers will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Shelton Intermediate School on Constitution Boulevard North.

Dress for the weather, and wear sturdy work gloves. There will be various tools available, but people can bring their own. Work parties can count towards community service hours for students.

For more information, contact Val Gosset at valgosset@aol.com or 203-803-5247.