SHELTON — High school students can help clean up local trails while earning community service hours in the process.

City Natural Resource Manager Teresa Gallagher has helped organize two opportunities that will provide Shelton High students with service hours.

There is a work party planned for April 30 at Eklund Garden. Gallagher said help is needed repairing the deer fence.

Years of leaves have compacted onto the lower fence, and the fencing needs to be pulled out of the leaves and duff and some new 4x4 posts installed. This work party is being led and organized by Gallagher, not the Shelton Trails Committee.

Those planning to attend the work party, which begins at 8:30 a.m., should email Gallagher at conservation@cityofshelton.org. SHS student limit is 10 students.

There is also an independent project. Gallagher said she will sign SHS forms for a pair of students, 10 hours each, to remove about 10 tires, a mattress, and a few other assorted items along the proposed reroute of the Paugussett Trail at Indian Well State Park.

The items need to be hauled out to the road and appropriate agency contacted for pickup and disposal. Access is from the Falls parking area and heading southbound on the Paugussett Trail back towards Route 110. Contact Gallagher at conservation@cityofshelton.org if interested.

