SHELTON — Weather has foiled several work parties at French's Hill, and now it's time to try again.

A work party will be Saturday at French’s Hill, 111 acres of open space across from East Village Park.

French’s Hill does not have any marked hiking trails - but the Shelton Trails Committee in the process of changing that. A 1.5-mile loop has been marked and now committee members are seeking help in clearing the route.

Those seeking to volunteer should meet at 9 a.m. at the French’s Hill parking lot. The entrance to the lot is between 45 and 55 East Village Road, just a short way in from the road.

Bring sturdy work gloves and wear footwear that can stand up to some mud. There will be tools available, but people can bring their own loppers and brush cutters.

Work parties generally last between two and three hours and can count towards community service requirements.

If the weather looks questionable, check the Shelton Trails blog for updates. For more information, contact Val Gosset at valgosset@aol.com or 203-803-5247.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com