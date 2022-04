SHELTON — City Trails Committee volunteers will be clearing weeds from the Lane Street meadow Saturday.

A work party will begin at 9 a.m. at the Lane Street Rec Path. Those seeking to volunteer should meet at 9 a.m. at the at the Lane Street Rec Path kiosk (GPS address 29 Lane St.). There’s only parking for a few cars there, but parking is available on weekends at the parking lot across from 11 Lane St., despite the “private property” signs.

Bring sturdy work gloves and wear footwear that can stand up to some mud. There will be tools available, but people can bring their own loppers and brush cutters.

Work parties generally last between two and three hours and can count towards community service requirements.

If the weather looks questionable, check the Shelton Trails blog for updates. For more information, contact Val Gosset at valgosset@aol.com or 203-803-5247.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com