Trail clearing set near Shelton’s Silent Waters

The next Shelton trails work party is Saturday, Sept. 14, on the trail beside Silent Waters.

One of the prettiest spots on the rec path, the trail beside Silent Waters is also one of the weediest, thanks to its sun drenched location. On Saturday, Sept. 14, the Shelton Trails Committee will hold a work party to clear that section of the trail.

Those wishing to help can meet at 8:30 a.m. at Shelton Intermediate School parking lot on Constitution Boulevard North.

Work gloves, water and bug spray are all recommended. There will be a variety of work tools, or bring your own clippers, loppers and weed whackers. Work parties generally last a couple hours. All 26 miles of Shelton trails are maintained by volunteers.

If weather is questionable, check the Shelton Trails Blog for updates. For more information, contact Val Gosset at valgosset@aol.com or 203-803-5247.