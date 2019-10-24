Trail work planned at Shelton’s Boehm Pond

The next trails work party will be Saturday, Oct. 26, at Shelton's Boehm Pond.

Last March, the Shelton Trails Committee started clearing an abandoned trail leading from Winthrop Woods Road to Boehm Circle, part of the group of trails near Boehm Pond. The last quarter mile still needs to be opened up, with some additional cleanup needed.

This will be done at the committee’s next work party on Saturday, Oct. 26. Volunteers will meet at 8:30 a.m. where the trail crosses Winthrop Woods Road, GPS #70. Bring sturdy work gloves and water. There will be work tools available, but people can bring their own.

If weather is questionable, check the Shelton Trails blog for updates. For more information, contact Val Gosset at valgosset@aol.com or 203-803-5247.