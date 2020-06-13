Train derails in Oklahoma, spilling toxic chemical

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (AP) — Some residents of a small Oklahoma city were temporarily evacuated early Saturday after a train derailed and spilled a hazardous chemical, a railroad official said.

The train went off the tracks at around 2 a.m. in Wynnewood, a community about 65 miles (105 kilometres) south of Oklahoma City, according to BNSF Railway spokeswoman Amy Casas. No one was hurt in the derailment, she said.

Two of the 11 derailed cars began leaking sodium hydrosulfide onto railway property, leading the local fire department to order nearby residents to evacuate, Casas said. The chemical compound is toxic, flammable and potentially combustible.

The evacuation order was lifted hours after it was issued and there is no ongoing threat to public safety, Casas said. Company response teams and local officials are working to contain the leak and the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Casas said the derailment wan't near any waterways, but she didn't know how much of the chemical had spilled. The leak was contained on the company's property, she said. A Garvin County emergency dispatcher referred questions about the derailment to BNSF Railway.