Train engineer who caused fatal crash gets job back

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Transit engineer who blacked out due to an undiagnosed sleep disorder and crashed his train into a station killing a woman is getting his job back.

Thomas Gallagher won his arbitration case after he was fired following the 2016 crash in Hoboken that killed a woman walking through the station and injured 108.

A copy of the Aug. 28 ruling obtained by NJ Advance Media found the arbitration board ruled Gallagher's return to work "is on a one-time, last chance basis." He must continue sleep apnea treatment and will operate trains in rail yards. It is up to NJ Transit whether he'll control passenger trains.

NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder says the agency opposed his reinstatement and "can and will restrict his duty to non-passenger trains."

