Train hauling corn derails in southern Wyoming

BOSLER, Wyo. (AP) — Nobody was hurt in a train derailment in southern Wyoming.

The train with 57 rail cars came off the tracks around 6 a.m. Saturday about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Laramie, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

The train was carrying corn westward from Nebraska.

Union Pacific sent heavy equipment to clear the tracks and help determine what might have caused the accident, company spokeswoman Raquel Espinoza said.