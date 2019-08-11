Transportation maintenance, salt sheds in store for Lisbon

LISBON, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is building a new $3.45 million state highway maintenance shed and salt shed in Lisbon to make operations more efficient.

The Caledonian-Record reports the space was made available after the state bought the property on which a thrift store had operated in a house, which has since been demolished. Another nearby building, which housed Webster's Garage, will also be removed.

The new shed will replace one on Route 302 near Lisbon's new fire and EMS building that the DOT patrol crew has operated out of for many decades. That building will also be taken down this winter.

