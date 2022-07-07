Trial opens in deadly collapse of Italy's Morandi Bridge ANTONIO CALANNI and NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press July 7, 2022 Updated: July 7, 2022 6:21 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 FILE - A Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 file photo showing a view of the Morandi highway bridge that collapsed in Genoa, northern Italy. Fifty-nine people went on trial Thursday, July 7, 2022, for the 2018 collapse of Genoa's Morandi bridge, accused of manslaughter and other charges in the deaths of 43 people. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 FILE - Cars are blocked on the Morandi highway bridge after a section of it collapsed, in Genoa, northern Italy, on Aug. 14, 2018. Fifty-nine people went on trial Thursday, July 7, 2022, for the 2018 collapse of Genoa’s Morandi bridge, accused of manslaughter and other charges in the deaths of 43 people.The defendants include former executives and experts of the company that manages many of Italy’s bridges and highways, as well as former officials of the transport and infrastructure ministry. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Maria Grazia Lonigro, right, and Mimosa Burkina, mothers of Luigi Matti Altadonna and Admir two of the 43 victims greet each other outside the Genoa's Palace of Justice on opening of the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Judge Paolo Lepri gestures during the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse at the Genoa's Palace of Justice Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Judge Paolo Lepri, center, gestures during the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse at the Genoa's Palace of Justice Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Lawyers attend the opening of the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse at the Genoa's Palace of Justice Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 A Lawyer attends the opening of the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse at the Genoa's Palace of Justice Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Lawyers attend the first hearing of the trial for the Morandi bridge collapse at the Genoa's Palace of Justice Thursday, July 7, 2022. Forty-three people were killed when a large stretch of the Morandi Bridge broke off, August 14, 2018, on the eve of one of Italy's biggest vacation holidays. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
GENOA, Italy (AP) — Fifty-nine people went on trial Thursday for the 2018 collapse of Genoa’s Morandi bridge, accused of manslaughter and other charges in the deaths of 43 people.
The defendants include former executives and experts of the company that manages many of Italy’s bridges and highways, as well as former officials of the Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.
Written By
ANTONIO CALANNI and NICOLE WINFIELD