Trial resumes of suspects in slaying of Dutch crime reporter

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A Dutch court is examining evidence Tuesday and prosecutors are expected to make sentencing demands in the trial of two suspects in the fatal shooting of crime reporter Peter R. de Vries, who was brazenly gunned down almost a year ago, triggering a national outpouring of grief and government pledges to crack down on Amsterdam's increasingly violent drugs underworld.

Prosecutors suspect a 21-year-old Dutchman identified only as Delano G. of shooting De Vries at close range in a downtown Amsterdam street on July 6 last year. The campaigning reporter and television personality died nine days later of his injuries. If convicted, the suspect faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.