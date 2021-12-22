Tribe begins hiring to reopen newly purchased Vegas resort

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The new owners of the shuttered Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas want to rehire hundreds of former employees who lost their jobs when the property closed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cynthia Kiser Murphey, general manager of the off-Strip property now owned by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, told Nevada casino regulators last week she hopes to bring back up to 600 of nearly 1,200 former workers when the off-Strip resort reopens in the spring. No date has been announced.