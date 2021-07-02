Tribes say voting access hurt by US Supreme Court ruling FELICIA FONSECA, Associated Press July 2, 2021 Updated: July 2, 2021 1:09 a.m.
1 of6 FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, photo, Brandon Nez displays his flag at near his jewelry stand in Monument Valley, Utah, where tourists stand the highway to recreate a famous running scene from the movie "Forest Gump". As Native American tribes around the country fight for increased access to the ballot box, Navajo voters in one Utah county could tip the balance of power in the first general election since a federal judge ordered overturned their voting districts as illegally drawn to minimize native voices. Native Americans weren't granted U.S. citizenship until 1924, and even then some states prohibited them from voting for decades if they lived on reservations or couldn't pass an English literacy test. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2018 file photo, Mildred James of Sanders, Ariz., shows off her "I Voted" sticker as she waits for results of the Navajo Nation presidential primary election to be revealed in Window Rock, Ariz., different approaches to precinct voting in the 2020 general election. Voters in Apache County had to cast ballots at the polling location they were assigned. People registered in Navajo County could vote anywhere in the county. Coconino County used a hybrid model. The Navajo Nation has long argued the approach is inconsistent and confusing, leading to ballots being rejected and tribal members being denied the same opportunity to vote as others in Arizona. The U.S. Supreme Court disagreed on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in a broader case over Arizona voting regulations, upholding a prohibition on counting ballots cast in the wrong precinct and returning early ballots for another person. Cayla Nimmo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - In this July 21, 2015 file photo, Martha Johnson turns in her ballot at the Nenahnezad Chapter House in Fruitland, N.M., during the Navajo Nation's referendum election to decide the language qualifications for future leaders. The U.S. Supreme Court disagreed on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in a broader case over Arizona voting regulations, upholding a prohibition on counting ballots cast in the wrong precinct and returning early ballots for another person. The ruling will reach broadly into tribal communities, particularly those where Indigenous people don't have residential mail service or must drive long distances to polling sites and the post office. (Jon Austria/The Daily Times via AP, File) Jon Austria/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2020, file photo, a small group of mail boxes, which the U.S. Postal Service delivers mail to, sits outside of Sutcliffe, Nev., on the Pyramid Lake Paiute Reservation. All other members of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe living elsewhere on the reservation get their mail at a post office in Nixon, Nev. which is 30 miles (48 kilometers) away. Throughout the reservation, residents plan to take advantage of a recent law change that will allow them to collect and return ballots on behalf of others amid the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Supreme Court disagreed on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in a broader case over Arizona voting regulations, upholding a prohibition on counting ballots cast in the wrong precinct and returning early ballots for another person. The ruling will reach broadly into tribal communities, particularly those where Indigenous people don't have residential mail service or must drive long distances to polling sites and the post office. Sam Metz/AP Show More Show Less
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The largest Native American reservation in the U.S. includes parts of three Arizona counties, all of which had different approaches to precinct voting in the 2020 general election.
Voters in Apache County had to cast ballots at the polling location they were assigned. People registered in Navajo County could vote anywhere in the county. Coconino County used a hybrid model.
FELICIA FONSECA